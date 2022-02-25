FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jharkhand lifts all Covid restrictions

AMN

Jharkhand government has removed all imposed COVID-19 restrictions after witnessing a declining trend in Corona cases in the state. Chairing the Disaster Management meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to open all classes above Class 1 and coaching institutes in all districts from March 7 onwards. However, the education department has not been permitted to conduct offline examinations for classes 1 to 8 till March 31 in schools located in 7 districts – Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Deoghar, Chatra, Simdega, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Bokaro. Parks, tourist places, swimming pools, stadiums and Anganwadi centers, have been allowed to open.

Meanwhile, shops have also been permitted to remain open till their normal hours. Restaurants, bars, cinemas will operate now with their full capacity. Government has allowed gathering of 500 people in wedding ceremonies or other programs. The government still continues to ban fairs, processions, exhibitions.

