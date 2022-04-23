Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

AMN / RANCHI

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in a multi-crore fodder scam has been granted bail yesterday by Jharkhand High Court on a surety of Rs 10 lakh. Court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh today in the final hearing on Lalu’s bail petition, rejected CBI’s argument in this case.

CBI in its reply submitted to the High Court stated that Lalu Prasad Yadav has not even completed half tenure of his sentence. Lalu Prasad is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi. After getting bail from Jharkhand High Court, Lalu Prasad will soon get a clearance upon his exit from the jail.