Jharkhand: 14 dead in massive fire at an apartment in Dhanbad

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 14 people including three children were killed in a massive fire which erupted at an apartment in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district Tuesday evening. Several people are feared trapped in the building identified as ‘Ashirwad Towers’ even as attempts are being made to douse the fire amid a frantic rescue effort. The incident which took place in the city’s posh area – Joraphatak – creating panic among locals as more casualties were feared.

“The exact number of people trapped in the building cannot be verified as rescue is still underway,” an official said .

As many as 18 rescued people were rushed to the nearest Patliputra Nursing Home by the authorities where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities are making efforts to accelerate the rescue operation while asking locals to cooperate who have crowded the building engulfed in the massive fire.

As per initial information, one of the residents had a wedding at their flat, situated on the fourth floor of the building where the fire apparently started. However, no confirmed reports of the cause of fire have been ascertained yet.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the district administration is working on an emergency basis and the injured are being treated.

“The death of people due to the fire in Dhanbad is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured. I am personally monitoring it,” Mr Soren said in a Hindi tweet.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said eight or 10 people have been rescued. They have sustained serious burns, he said.

“The injured are being sent to the Medical College. The rescue work is over. But we have not taken a proper headcount yet. This will be done jointly by the police and the fire department personnel,” he added.

“Our immediate focus was to get the people out. Now we are doing a final combing of the area to ensure that no one is left behind,” he added.

Mr Singh, who is monitoring the rescue operation along with senior police officers, said it is also not clear how the fire started. “The locals said there was some puja in progress, but all this has to be confirmed,” he said.