Jeswin Aldrin sets up new National Record in Long Jump  

Harpal Singh Bedi

Star long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin broke the national record with a jump of 8.42 metres to claim gold in the Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competitions at the The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) here on Thrusday.

The silver was claimed by Muhammed Yahiya from Kerala with a jump of 7.85 metres, while the bronze medal went to Rishabh Rishishwar with a jump of 7.77 metres.ldrin looked on song from the first jump, starting with an effort of 8.05 metres followed by 8.26 metres and finally, shattered the record – previously held by Murali Sreeshankar – with a third jump of 8.42 metres.

Speaking about his achievement Aldrin said, “I wanted to break the national record last year but unfortunately it ended up being a wind-assisted jump. I am happy that I finally broke the record at my home ground -the Inspire Institute of Sport. I am elated that the national record is now in my name.”

Earlier in the day, more talents from IIS showcased their mettle. In the Women’s high jump, Rubina Yadav and Abhinaya Shetty both claimed the top spot with a jump of 1.74 metres, whereas the bronze went to Niranjana Sampath from Tamil Nadu with a jump of 1.60 metres.

In the women’s triple jump, Gayathry Sivakumar from Kerala clinched gold with a meet record of 12.98 metres. The silver went to R Punitha from Tamil Nadu with a best jump of 12.39, while IIS athlete Sharvari Parulekar clinched the bronze medal with a jump of 12.30 metres.

Results from other jumps competitions of the day:

Long Jump Women:

Gold: Sruthilekshmi L, Kerala – 6.11 metres

Silver: Manisha Merel, Odisha – 5.96 metres

Bronze: R Punitha, Tamil Nadu – 5.85 metres