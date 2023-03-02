इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 11:17:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jeswin Aldrin sets up new National Record in Long Jump  

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi 

Star long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin broke the national record with a jump of 8.42 metres to claim gold in the Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competitions at the The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) here on Thrusday.

 The silver was claimed by Muhammed Yahiya from Kerala with a jump of 7.85 metres, while the bronze medal went to Rishabh Rishishwar with a jump of 7.77 metres.ldrin looked on song from the first jump, starting with an effort of 8.05 metres followed by 8.26 metres and finally, shattered the record – previously held by Murali Sreeshankar – with a third jump of 8.42 metres.

Speaking about his achievement Aldrin said, “I wanted to break the national record last year but unfortunately it ended up being a wind-assisted jump. I am happy that I finally broke the record at my home ground -the Inspire Institute of Sport. I am elated that the national record is now in my name.”

Earlier in the day, more talents from IIS showcased their mettle. In the Women’s high jump, Rubina Yadav and Abhinaya Shetty both claimed the top spot with a jump of 1.74 metres, whereas the bronze went to Niranjana Sampath from Tamil Nadu with a jump of 1.60 metres.

In the women’s triple jump, Gayathry Sivakumar from Kerala clinched gold with a meet record of 12.98 metres. The silver went to R Punitha from Tamil Nadu with a best jump of 12.39, while IIS athlete Sharvari Parulekar clinched the bronze medal with a jump of 12.30 metres.

Results from other jumps competitions of the day:

Long Jump Women:

Gold: Sruthilekshmi L, Kerala – 6.11 metres

Silver: Manisha Merel, Odisha – 5.96 metres

Bronze: R Punitha, Tamil Nadu – 5.85 metres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو صحافت کا مستقبل دیانت داری اور محنت پر منحصر: ڈاکٹر سیدفاضل حسین پرویز

اردو صحافت کامستقبل کے موضوع آئی او ایس سینٹرفار آرٹس اینڈ ...

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart