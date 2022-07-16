FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with former champions McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal next week.

The test, during which Jehan will once again drive the 2021 race-winning MCL35M will take place on July 18th and 19th and comes shortly after Indycar star Colton Herta and McLaren test and development driver Will Stevens ran in the car earlier this week.

Jehan completed over 130 laps of Silverstone during his first Formula One outing with the British team last month during which he impressed with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

Next week’s test in Portimao, his second time in a Formula One car, will allow Jehan to build on that strong outing and further prepare him as he bids to become only the third Indian to race at the pinnacle of the sport.

Jehan, who currently competes with Prema Racing in feeder series Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team, is now eligible for a Formula One superlicense, having both the required points and mileage in last year’s F1 car.

The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, which the team is running to evaluate young, up and coming drivers.

Jehan said, “My first taste of Formula One machinery was surreal and I can’t wait to get back in the car again in Portimao. I came away from the Silverstone test with a lot of confidence as both from a driving and physical perspective I did well and covered more than two race distances absolutely trouble-free. My dream has always been to race in Formula One and this test will build on what we achieved at Silverstone.

The Mumbai Falcons, who are supporting Jehan’s Formula 2 title bid, said, “The second McLaren test marks yet another milestone in Jehan’s journey to Formula One. He impressed on his Formula One debut at Silverstone and we are confident that with this second test Jehan will continue to prove that he belongs on the grand prix grid. This is a truly gratifying moment for Indian motorsport and for us particularly.”

“Our mission is to showcase the best of Indian motorsport talent to the world and we are proud to support Jehan as he pursues his dream of becoming only the third Indian to race in F1.”

