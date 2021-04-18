JEE Main Entrance Exam for 2021 postponed till further orders

AMN
The National Testing Agency has postponed the April session exams of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main for the year 2021. In a media release shared by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the National Testing Agency, has informed that the decision to postpone the exam has been taken in view of the present situation of COVID-19.
The JEE (Main) April Session was scheduled to be held on 27th, 28th and 30th of this month. The National Testing Agency has said, the revised dates for the examination will be announced later. It added that a prior notice of at least 15 days will be given before the examinations.
JEE (Main), one of the most sought-after examinations for engineering aspirants in the country is scheduled to be conducted in four sessions this year. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February and March.