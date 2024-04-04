Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) achieves historic milestone by recording it’s highest-ever throughput in 2023-24.

AMN /New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA),Mumbai, Maharashtra one of India’s leading container ports, achieved a historic milestone by recording it’s highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million TEUs in the fiscal year 2023-24. Surpassing the 6.05 million TEU mark of 2022-23, the Port continues its upward trajectory. In comparison, the corresponding period last year witnessed a record throughput, marking a notable 6.27% increase in total throughput.The total traffic handled at JNPA during the period from April-2023 to Mar-2024, is 85.82Million tonnes, which is 2.33% higher, as against the 83.86 million tonnes handled during corresponding period in previous financial year. This includes 78.13 million tonnes of container traffic and 7.70 million tonnes of Bulk Cargo as against 76.19 million tonnes of container traffic and 7.67 million tonnes of bulk traffic in the corresponding period of last year respectively.Breakdown of container traffic shows that 2.03 million 2027781 TEUs were handled at BMCT, 1.59 million TEUs at APMT, 1.13 million TEUs at NSICT, 1.11 million TEUs at NSIGT, 0.56 million TEUs at NSFT and 7,978 TEUs at NSDT.Mr. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman of JNPA, said “We take immense pride in announcing this significant milestone. It underscores our dedication to establishing the Port as a premier gateway for EXIM trade. This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of our team to delivering top-notch services, including the centralized parking plaza, single window clearance and various other initiatives, which facilitate the ease of doing business. I extend my gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. JNPA remains steadfast in its mission to contribute to the nation’s economic advancement.”About JNPA:The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is one of the premier container-handling ports in India. Since its inception on May 26, 1989, JNPA has transformed from a bulk cargo terminal to become the premier container port in the country.Currently, JNPA operates five container terminals — NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT. The Port also has a Shallow Water Berth for general cargo and another Liquid Cargo Terminal which is managed by the BPCL-IOCL consortium and the newly constructed coastal berth.Nestled across 277 hectares of land, JNPA also operates a meticulously designed multi-product SEZ, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, to boost export-oriented industries in India.