Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

AMN

Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered from his groin injury and will participate in the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on August 26.

This will be Chopra’s first event since the world championship Silver medal and after missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

The Lausanne meet of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 7 and 8. Chopra is currently at the fourth spot on the Diamond League standings after his second-place finish at the Stockholm event and a good show in the upcoming event can ensure him a berth in the Finals.