FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Aug 2022 08:23:45      انڈین آواز

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered from his groin injury and will participate in the Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on August 26.

This will be Chopra’s first event since the world championship Silver medal and after missing the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

The Lausanne meet of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 7 and 8. Chopra is currently at the fourth spot on the Diamond League standings after his second-place finish at the Stockholm event and a good show in the upcoming event can ensure him a berth in the Finals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League

AMN Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has recovered fr ...

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC trounce Indian Air Force FT; Odisha FC defeat Kerala Blasters

AMN Bengaluru FC trounces Indian Air Force FT by four goals to nil at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkat ...

Saina Nehwal storms into pre quarter finals of BWF World Championship

AMN London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal produced a fine performance to kick-off her BWF W ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart