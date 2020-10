AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has urged media not to fall prey to TRP based journalism.

Speaking at an event marking the birth centenary of Late Manik Chandra Vajpayee, Mr. Javadekar said the government firmly believes in upholding the freedom of press in the country.

He asked media to follow the tenets of self-regulation and not indulge in dissemination of provocative content which can disturb the peace and tranquility in the society.