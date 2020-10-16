Javadekar slams Chirag Paswan for using name of BJP leaders in Bihar elections







AMN

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has criticized the Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan for trying to mislead the people of Bihar by taking names of the senior BJP leaders during ensuing assembly elections in Bihar.

Talking to media, Mr Javadekar said, Chirag Paswan has chosen a separate path in Bihar as LJP is not an ally of NDA in the State.

He said, the BJP do not have any B or C team and there is only one team of NDA comprising- BJP, Janta Dal (United), Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party. H

e said, LJP will be left as a vote cutter party in Bihar election and the NDA will win get three- fourth majority in the election defeating the alliance of Congress- RJD and Left.