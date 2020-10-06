Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Oct 2020 09:48:40      انڈین آواز

Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15

Leave a comment
Published On: By

BY ONKAR SINGH

Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar today released the Standard Operating Procedures regarding re-opening of cinema halls in the country from 15th of this month.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, he informed that cinema halls would be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity as was earlier stated in the guidelines of the Home Ministry.

Mr. Javadekar said that seating arrangement has to be made on alternate chairs leaving adequate space between visitors in accordance with physical distancing norms.

Usage of face masks and sanitizers will be mandatory and cinema halls have been asked to maintain proper air ventilation inside the auditoriums.

The screening of movies will be allowed in staggered shift timings allowing enough time for proper sanitization of the cinema hall premises.

The Minister also informed that a one-minute clipping spreading awareness about protocols to be followed during COVID times will also be screened in the theatres and cinema halls both before the starting of the movie and during the interval.

Mr. Javadekar said that single screen cinema halls should ensure that multiple ticketing windows are made available for the visitors, so that overcrowding could be avoided.

He also stressed on promoting online medium for ticket booking as much as possible.

Exhibition of Films is a major economic activity that has contributed immensely to the GDP of our country. Given the current COVID – 19 Pandemic, it is crucial that various stake holders involved in activities of Exhibition of Films take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of the pandemic, while at the same time resuming/ conduction their operations and activities.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ vide order dated 30th September, 2020 has inter alia issued guidelines for reopening of Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplex with upto 50% of their seating capacity, in areas outside the Containment Zones only with effect from 15th October, 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team's campaign in ...

Right time for talented women players take up hockey: Striker Navneet Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Navneet Kaur has opined that this is the right time for aspiring ...

Strong Indian squad for the Esports World Championship Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi National champions Moinuddin Amdani (PES 2020), Abhinav Tejan (Tekken7) and fo ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!