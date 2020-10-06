Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15

BY ONKAR SINGH

Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar today released the Standard Operating Procedures regarding re-opening of cinema halls in the country from 15th of this month.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, he informed that cinema halls would be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity as was earlier stated in the guidelines of the Home Ministry.

Mr. Javadekar said that seating arrangement has to be made on alternate chairs leaving adequate space between visitors in accordance with physical distancing norms.

Usage of face masks and sanitizers will be mandatory and cinema halls have been asked to maintain proper air ventilation inside the auditoriums.

The screening of movies will be allowed in staggered shift timings allowing enough time for proper sanitization of the cinema hall premises.

The Minister also informed that a one-minute clipping spreading awareness about protocols to be followed during COVID times will also be screened in the theatres and cinema halls both before the starting of the movie and during the interval.

Mr. Javadekar said that single screen cinema halls should ensure that multiple ticketing windows are made available for the visitors, so that overcrowding could be avoided.

He also stressed on promoting online medium for ticket booking as much as possible.

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP's for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

Exhibition of Films is a major economic activity that has contributed immensely to the GDP of our country. Given the current COVID – 19 Pandemic, it is crucial that various stake holders involved in activities of Exhibition of Films take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of the pandemic, while at the same time resuming/ conduction their operations and activities.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ vide order dated 30th September, 2020 has inter alia issued guidelines for reopening of Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplex with upto 50% of their seating capacity, in areas outside the Containment Zones only with effect from 15th October, 2020.