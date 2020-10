AMN / WEB DESK

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the statement of Mehbooba Mufti on the National Flag saying that the insult of the tricolor is absolutely unacceptable.

In a tweet today, Mr. Javadekar said, the tricolor is the pride and identity of India. In her recent remark, PDP Chief and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti said that she will hoist the national flag after the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is restored.