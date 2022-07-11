Japan’s ruling party scores major victory in parliamentary election

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Japan, ruling party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in a parliamentary election. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito raised their combined share in the 248-seat chamber to 146 far beyond the majority in the elections for half of the seats in the upper house.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio last night said, he was grateful for the outcome. He promised to address the biggest issues facing the nation, including the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the soaring cost of living. He also vowed to revive the Japanese economy.

He said he will also steadily push for reinforcing Japan’s national security as well as a constitutional amendment.

The election was held just two days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead during a campaign event on Friday.