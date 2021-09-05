Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
Japan’s ruling party leaders gear up to succeed PM Yoshihide Suga

Japan’s ruling party leaders have geared up to become the successor of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after his abrupt decision to pull out of his party’s presidential election at the end of September, a media report said today.

Yesterday, Suga said that he won’t run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) next election saying that he wants to focus on curbing the coronavirus spread, reported Japan’s NHK World. Japan’s former foreign minister Kishida Fumio has declared his intentions to run.

Former internal affairs minister Takaichi Sanae has also shown her interest to contest the presidential election. Ishiba Shigeru, former defence minister, also reached out to other lawmakers in an attempt to gauge the situation within the party.LDP presidential election campaigning is set to start on September 17. After a voting procedure, the result will be declared on September 29.

SPORTS

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

