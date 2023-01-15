Japanese PM Fumio Kishida holds news conference in Washington

WEB DESK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has highlighted the agreement with other Group of Seven leaders that they will closely cooperate to protect the rules-based international order. Kishida held a news conference in Washington yesterday, the last leg of his tour of five G7 nations.

Recalling talks with leaders of France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States, Kishida said that he exchanged candid views with each leader on bilateral issues and cooperation, as well as uncertain security situation worldwide.

Kishida said that he explained Japan’s role as the chair of this year’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, and discussed with them the G7’s activity throughout the year.