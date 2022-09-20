FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol killed four people, more than 100 injured

Typhoon Nanmadol killed at least four people and injured more than 100 others after one of the biggest storms in recent decades made landfall on the southern island of Kyushu, Japan on Sunday morning.

Rescue workers have warned of mudslides and flooding. By Tuesday, 140,000 homes were still without electricity. The storm has now been downgraded to a cyclone, after moving across much of the country and heading out to sea. State broadcaster NHK said one man was killed when his car was submerged in flooding, and another died after being buried in a landslide.

Two more people were found without vital signs. At least 114 people have been injured, 14 of them seriously. The super typhoon destroyed homes, and disrupting transport and businesses. It is equivalent to a category four or five hurricane. The capital, Tokyo, experienced heavy rain, with the Tozai underground line suspended because of flooding. Bullet train services, ferries and hundreds of flights have been cancelled; shops and businesses have shut.

Scientists have predicted an active hurricane season this year, influenced by a natural phenomenon known as La Niña.

Warmer sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean as a result of climate change may also impact the frequency and intensity of hurricanes.

