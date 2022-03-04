Japan sends defense supplies to Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan is sending bulletproof vests, helmets and other defense supplies to Ukraine to help the country fight Russia’s military operation. It is a rare move by Japan, which has a principle of not shipping defense supplies to countries in conflict.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters today that shipping and other logistical details are being finalized after a decision by the National Security Council. Matsuno said, bulletproof vests, helmets, tents, as well as generators, food, winter clothes and medical supplies will be delivered by Self-Defense Force aircraft.

The planned shipment comes after a request from Ukraine. Japan, because of its pacifist principles, is supplying only non-lethal goods, Matsuno said.