Japan provides 7.5 million dollars to install night vision facilities to Trincomalee port, Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

Japan has provided one billion yen equivalent to 7.5 million dollars to install night vision facilities to the Trincomalee port, Sri Lanka. The system will be inaugurated on Friday. Speaking at the AGM of Sri Lanka association of NVOCC Agents, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripalal De Silva said that installing night vision will convert Trincomalee Port to a 24 hour operated harbour making it more productive.

He also mentioned the 50 million dollars assistance provided by India for upgrading Kankesanthurai harbour in northern Sri Lanka. The Minister said that the government has huge development plans for Trincomalee Port, mainly focusing it to be an industrial port for large container and industry movements.

He said that several global and local corporate operators too have expressed interest in Trincomalee and installing night vision would be an added plus point to invest. Mr. De Silva added that the island nation is expected to get the IMF Package soon which can further improve investments in the sector.