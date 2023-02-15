इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2023 07:38:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan provides 7.5 million dollars to install night vision facilities to Trincomalee port, Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Japan has provided one billion yen equivalent to 7.5 million dollars to install night vision facilities to the Trincomalee port, Sri Lanka. The system will be inaugurated on Friday. Speaking at the AGM of Sri Lanka association of NVOCC Agents, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Shipping and Aviation, Nimal Siripalal De Silva said that installing night vision will convert Trincomalee Port to a 24 hour operated harbour making it more productive.

He also mentioned the 50 million dollars assistance provided by India for upgrading Kankesanthurai harbour in northern Sri Lanka. The Minister said that the government has huge development plans for Trincomalee Port, mainly focusing it to be an industrial port for large container and industry movements.

He said that several global and local corporate operators too have expressed interest in Trincomalee and installing night vision would be an added plus point to invest. Mr. De Silva added that the island nation is expected to get the IMF Package soon which can further improve investments in the sector.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سرکردہ بھارت نژاد امریکی سیاستداں نِکّی ہیلی نے امریکی صدر کے عہدے کے چناﺅ میں شامل ہونے کا اعلان کیا ہے

جنوبی کیرولینا کی سابق گورنر اور اقوام متحدہ میں امریکہ کی س ...

وزیراعظم مودی نے امریکی صدر جوبائیڈن کے ساتھ فون پر گفتگو کی , بھارت-امریکہ جامع عالمی کلیدی ساجھیداری کے مستحکم ہونے پر اطمینان کا اظہار کیا

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے امریکی صدر جوزف آر بائیڈن کے سات ...

بناوٹی اور حقیقی خوشی

تحریر۔ عاقبہ بتول ہم لوگوں نے زندگی کے رہن سہن کو اس قدر مشک ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

World Radio Day 2023: ‘Radio and Peace’

WEB DESK World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today. The day is observed every year to rais ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart