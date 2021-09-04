Japan: PM Suga to step down amid increasing anger over handling of COVID

WEB DESK

Yoshihide Suga will step down as Japanese Prime Minister amid increasing anger over his government’s handling of COVID-19.

Mr. Suga announced today that he would not seek re-election in this month’s leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic party. The winner of that contest will lead the party in a general election that must be held by November 30.

Suga became Prime Minister just one year ago after long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down over health concerns. He said during a party meeting that he wanted to focus on the coronavirus pandemic instead of continuing on as the head of the LDP.