Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2021 08:51:31      انڈین آواز

Japan: PM Suga to step down amid increasing anger over handling of COVID

WEB DESK

Yoshihide Suga will step down as Japanese Prime Minister amid increasing anger over his government’s handling of COVID-19.

Mr. Suga announced today that he would not seek re-election in this month’s leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic party. The winner of that contest will lead the party in a general election that must be held by November 30.

Suga became Prime Minister just one year ago after long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down over health concerns. He said during a party meeting that he wanted to focus on the coronavirus pandemic instead of continuing on as the head of the LDP.

Target Olympic Podium Scheme will be strengthened to extend greater support to athletes: Anurag Thakur

 Harpal Singh Bedi Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Friday announced that his ministry will continu ...

A lot of potentials still to be unlocked and displayed: Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi Chief coach Graham Reid has exhorted the Indian hockey team to raise the bar saying "Bron ...

Eagerly awaiting for the start of the second half of IPL: Shreyas Iyer

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' star batsman Shreyas Iyer , who was out of action in the first half of th ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

The Indian Awaaz