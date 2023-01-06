FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan PM Kishida offers strong support to Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will go all out to provide support to protect the lives of people in Ukraine during the winter.

Kishida spoke to reporters after talking with Zelenskyy over the phone for about 30 minutes on Friday evening.

Kishida said he told the president that Japan will play an active role in the international community as this year’s chair of the Group of Seven nations.

Denouncing Russia’s continued attacks, Kishida pledged to do all he can to support Ukraine.

The prime minister said that Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to Japan, and that the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

After the phone talks, Kishida told reporters that the Ukrainian president invited him to visit the capital Kyiv.

Kishida added that nothing has been decided, but that he will consider whether to accept the invitation.

