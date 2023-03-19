Japan PM Kishida Fumio to visit India for a 2-day visit

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio will arrive in New Delhi tomorrow morning for a two-day visit to India. He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, both sides will discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. They will also discuss their priorities for their respective Presidencies of the G7 and G20. The visiting dignitary will give the 41st Sapru House Lecture in the afternoon.



India-Japan relations were elevated to Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014. The India-Japan partnership encompasses a wide range of areas, ranging from defence and security, trade and investment, Science and Technology, education and healthcare.

Defence and security cooperation has emerged as one of the most important pillars of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. It is an important factor in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries are also making steady progress under the Defence Equipment and Technology Agreement signed in 2015. Bilateral trade stood at USD 20.75 billion last year, which was the largest ever. Japan is the fifth largest investor in India. The meeting between the two Prime Ministers is being held at a significant time when India and Japan are holding the Presidencies of the G20 and G7. This visit gives an opportunity to cooperate and discuss how G20 and G7 can work together on converging priorities on critical global issues including food and health security, energy transitions and economic security.