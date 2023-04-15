Japan: PM Kishida evacuated from venue in Wakayama city after explosion heard

AMN / WEB DESK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was on Saturday evacuated from a venue in Wakayama city after an explosion was heard. As per Japanese officials, Kishida was safe and unharmed in the incident. Video footage released in Japanese public media showed members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident.



Mr. Kishida was about to give an outdoor speech at the venue of the Japanese port city when an explosion-like sound was heard on the scene. Mr. Kishida’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated at close range on the 8th of July, 2022, when he was delivering a speech at a political campaign rally event in the city of Nara.

Police say they have arrested a man who appears to have thrown a bomb at a port in western Japan where Prime Minister Kishida Fumio was set to give a speech.

Kishida has reportedly left the site after an explosion was heard there and has been confirmed safe.

Authorities say no casualties have been reported.

Kishida was visiting Saikazaki Port in Wakayama Prefecture on Saturday morning.

The incident led to the cancellation of his speech.

A witness said, “I heard an explosion about 10 seconds after the suspect was taken down. I don’t know what it was, but something that it looked like it came from an explosion just flew by me.”

Kishida delivered a speech later in the day in front of JR Wakayama Station.

Kishida said, “We are holding an important election for the country and we have to work together to see it through to the end.”

The second round of local elections will take place on April 23. Voters will choose mayors and assembly members in smaller municipalities.