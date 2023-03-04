Japan pledges financial & technological support to help ASEAN’s decarbonise

AMN

Japan’s government pledged financial and technological support to help ASEAN countries accelerate their efforts to decarbonise their economies and combat global climate change.

Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that Japan will take a lead in providing generous support in finance, technology and personal resources to help Asia’s decarbonisation.

According to media reports, Japan aims to turn into the world’s leading hydrogen economy to reduce dependence on traditional polluting fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

As the Chair of the Group of Seven nations (G7) this year, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in the city of Sapporo on the 15-16th of April this year.