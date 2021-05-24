Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 May 2021 04:13:29      انڈین آواز

Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMHN/ WEB DESK

Japan kicks off a mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as the COVID crisis worsens. The military has set up centres offering thousands of shots each day. They are prioritising the elderly. The country’s vaccination drive started late and was hampered by supply shortages and organisational hurdles. As a result, Japan is lagging significantly behind other developed nations. Only about 1.9% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Japan’s efficient healthcare system has been increasingly overwhelmed by the latest surge, with some hospitals running out of beds and ventilators.

Large parts of Japan are currently under a state of emergency to give regional authorities more power to enforce measures against the pandemic. The country has recorded more than 700,000 infections and 12,000 COVID-19 deaths from the virus so far.

With the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to start in July, there’s mounting pressure to call off the Games.

The mass vaccination drive is being run by Japan’s defence forces and will go over for the next three months.

Authorities hope that by the end of July, people aged 65 and above will have completed their vaccinations. The country started vaccinating its people only in February, later than most other developed nations.

There is considerable anxiety about the extremely slow rollout of vaccines, as well as confusion over how to secure slots for the elderly.

While Japan had long managed to avoid large scale outbreaks seen in other countries, recent weeks have seen a steady increase in cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz