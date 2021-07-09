Japan declares state of emergency 2 weeks ahead of Tokyo Olympics

WEB DESK
Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo which will run throughout the Olympic Games, to combat COVID-19.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga informed the media that it would remain in place until 22nd August.
One of the minister announced bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 20:00 local time.
Coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo as the 23rd July opening ceremony edges closer.
There has been widespread opposition to the Games in Japan, with calls for them to be postponed or cancelled.