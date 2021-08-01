Japan declares emergency in 6 areas including Tokyo after record spike in coronavirus cases

AMN / WEB DESK
Japanese government has declared a state of emergency in six areas, including the capital city of Tokyo, after seeing a record spike in coronavirus cases. The emergency measures will be applicable until August 31 in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa Prefectures.
Japanese government has requested the people to refrain from going out or traveling for non-essential, non-urgent reasons, and to be as careful and restrained as possible regarding returning to their hometowns during the summer and other travel. The government further announced that it will now focus on administering vaccines to people in the younger generation.