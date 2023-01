WEB DESK

Japan’s health ministry says it confirmed 95,308 new cases of the coronavirus and 336 deaths on Monday.

According to NHK, the number of seriously ill patients who are on ventilators or ECMO heart-lung machines stands at 648, down 23 from Sunday.

In Tokyo, 8,199 cases were confirmed. The daily tally is up 662 from a week ago and marks five straight days of week-on-week increase.

The ministry also confirmed 28 deaths in the capital. The number of seriously ill patients rose by one to 55.