इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2023 10:36:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan approves country’s first abortion pill

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant boost to reproductive rights, Japan’s Health Ministry has approved the country’s first abortion pill. While abortion pills are widely available in many countries across the globe, the medication was not approved by Japan’s Health Ministry. The approval came from the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Board after it approved the MeFeego Pack abortion pill manufactured by British pharmaceutical Linepharma.

Japan’s Health Ministry had first said in January this year to review the drug and had asked the public to submit their opinions through an online portal. The board’s recommendation will now go to the Health Minister for final approval.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the medication consists of two types of pill, and can be used within nine weeks of pregnancy. The medication combines mifepristone and misoprostol, which the World Health Organisation has included in its Essential Medicines List, described as safe and effective for pregnant people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart