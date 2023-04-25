Japan approves country’s first abortion pill

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant boost to reproductive rights, Japan’s Health Ministry has approved the country’s first abortion pill. While abortion pills are widely available in many countries across the globe, the medication was not approved by Japan’s Health Ministry. The approval came from the Health Ministry’s Pharmaceutical Board after it approved the MeFeego Pack abortion pill manufactured by British pharmaceutical Linepharma.

Japan’s Health Ministry had first said in January this year to review the drug and had asked the public to submit their opinions through an online portal. The board’s recommendation will now go to the Health Minister for final approval.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the medication consists of two types of pill, and can be used within nine weeks of pregnancy. The medication combines mifepristone and misoprostol, which the World Health Organisation has included in its Essential Medicines List, described as safe and effective for pregnant people.