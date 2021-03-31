Japan and Indonesia sign deal enabling exports of Japanese made defence equipment to Southeast Asian country

AMN/ WEB DESK

Japan and Indonesia have signed a deal enabling exports of Japanese made defence equipment to the Southeast Asian country. The agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology was signed in Tokyo yesterday to boost cooperation between the two countries. It came after the foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Indonesia met in Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed hope that the pact will be the foundation of further security cooperation between the two countries. During his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Mr Suga said that in order to realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, he would like to advance specific cooperation.