Janmashtami celebrated in Bangladesh

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina is committed to build the nation in a non-communal spirit. Speaking virtually at a programme organised at the ancient Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Janmashtami, Road Transport Minister and Senior Awami League leader Obaidul Quaderthe said that the government has taken a tough stance against those who want to destabilise the country. Condemning the recent attack on the Hindu community in Khulna and Sunamganj, Obaidul Quader said that the government has taken punitive action against those involved in the incident. He said that all the Hindu community has equal rights as enjoyed by Muslims in the country and there is no reason to fear.

The programme organised by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad was attended by the Mayor of Dhaka South city corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Parishad president Milon Kanti Dutta and other dignitaries. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami also participated in the event through video-conferencing.

The festival of Janmashtami marking the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated with religious fervour in Dhaka and other parts of the country. Though the event was kept confined to the temple premises due to COVID 19 pandemic, a large number of people took part in the programme at the Dhakeshwari temple, Ramana Kali temple, ISKCON temple and other important temples in Dhaka city.

Bhajan and kirtans along with religious discourses were organised in the temples in which a large number of people took part.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh TV and other private channels also mounted special programmes on the occasion. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami. The day is observed as a public holiday in Bangladesh.