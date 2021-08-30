In Mann Ki Baat, PM urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child as US in final phase of pull out
PM focuses on Sports in his Mann Ki Baat
Bangladesh: Metro train test run begins, passenger services to start from December next year
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2021 05:42:43      انڈین آواز

Janmashtami celebrated in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The government of Prime Minister Sheik Hasina is committed to build the nation in a non-communal spirit. Speaking virtually at a programme organised at the ancient Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Janmashtami, Road Transport Minister and Senior Awami League leader Obaidul Quaderthe said that the government has taken a tough stance against those who want to destabilise the country. Condemning the recent attack on the Hindu community in Khulna and Sunamganj, Obaidul Quader said that the government has taken punitive action against those involved in the incident. He said that all the Hindu community has equal rights as enjoyed by Muslims in the country and there is no reason to fear.

The programme organised by the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad was attended by the Mayor of Dhaka South city corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Parishad president Milon Kanti Dutta and other dignitaries. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami also participated in the event through video-conferencing.

The festival of Janmashtami marking the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated with religious fervour in Dhaka and other parts of the country. Though the event was kept confined to the temple premises due to COVID 19 pandemic, a large number of people took part in the programme at the Dhakeshwari temple, Ramana Kali temple, ISKCON temple and other important temples in Dhaka city.

Bhajan and kirtans along with religious discourses were organised in the temples in which a large number of people took part.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh TV and other private channels also mounted special programmes on the occasion. President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami. The day is observed as a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India unveils Domestic Calendar

By Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Monday announced that its domestic season will resume in October .. Th ...

Football; Ten teams for Hero I-League Qualifiers in Bengaluru

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ten teams will take part in the Hero I-League Qualifiers to take place at the Ban ...

Hope my Gold medal will inspire people with disabilities: Avani Lekhara

Harpal Singh Bedi Teenager Avani Lekhara, the first Indian women to win a Gold medal in 10m air rifle stand ...

خبرنامہ

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر دھماکا، کم از کم تیرہ ہلاک

WEB DESK افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر دھماکے سے ایک در ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz