19 Aug 2022 03:28:07

Janmashtami being celebrated today; President, VP, PM greet people

By Sudhir Kumar

Janmashtami, the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna is being celebrated in various parts of the country today (Friday). Devotees are visiting temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are fully geared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Thousands of temples including Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple and Shri Krishna Janm Bhumi Temple have been tastefully decorated in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In a message, Ms Murmu said that Lord Krishna’s life and teachings included the message of well being and virtue.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami. In his message, Mr. Dhankhar said, Janmashtami is of great spiritual significance for the devout. He said it reaffirms our faith in the victory of Dharma (righteousness) over Adharma’ (evil).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In a tweet, Mr Modi hoped that this festival of devotion and gaiety will bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone’s life.

