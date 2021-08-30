Janmashtami being celebrated across country

AMN / WEB DESK

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today. Devotees throng to the temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh is fully geared to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Thousands of temples including Banke Bihari Temple, Prem Mandir, Iskcon Temple and Shri Krishna Janm Bhumi Temple have been testefully decorated in Mathura, the birth place of Lord Krishna.

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted all fellow citizens on the occasion Janmashtami. In a message, President said Janmashtami is a festival to dedicate ourselves to the life and teachings of Lord Shri Krishna. He said, this festival is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values, the President said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. In his message, Mr Naidu said, Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as Lord Vishnu’s eighth incarnation. He said, Lord Krishna’s eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind. On this auspicious day, He called upon everyone to resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness.

The Vice president said, while Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, we need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour. He hoped that this Janmashtami will bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Yesterday, in his Mann Ki Baat Programme on All India Radio, Mr Modi had said, Janmashtami is the festival of birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna and people are familiar with all the forms of the Lord, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal form Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponry. He said, be it art, beauty, charm, Krishna is there.

The Prime Minister said, when the people of the world pay heed to Indian spiritual systems and philosophy today, then we also have a responsibility to carry forward these great traditions. He said that which has perished has to be left behind, but that which is timeless has to be carried forward.

Mr Modi called upon everyone to celebrate the festivals, understand its scientific meaning and the connotation behind it. He said, not only this, there is an underlying message in every festival and there is a Sanskar as well. Mr Modi said, we not only have to know it, live it and pass it on as a legacy for generations to come.

The Prime Minister also spoke about development of Bhalka Teerth in Somnath, Gujarat where Shri Krishna spent his last moments on earth and his interaction with Jadurani Dasi of ISKCON.