Janhvi Kapoor gets massively trolled for her dress

Janhvi Kapoor once again is facing trollers due to her latest appearance. The Good Luck Jerry actress was spotted in town wearing a deep plunging neckline dress for an event and got massively trolled for wearing the revealing dress. Many schooled the girl that she has forgotten her sanskaar after the loss of her mother and Bollywood’s first superstar Sridevi. Janhvi was slammed for ski show and got alleged that after the loss of her mother she has become extremely open and has no shame by flaunting her body every time. Take a look at the nasty criticism and trolling Janhvi Kapoor is facing due to wearing a bold orange dress in this video below

Janhvi Kapoor often faces trolling for her bold outfits but this time the trollers attacked her majorly and even questioned why is there is a need of skin show for her as she is a privileged actor and doesn’t even need to struggle to get work and for that’s the need to appear in such a way. One user commented, ” Adha dikhane se kya hoga pura dikha deti “. Another users said, ” Thodi acting bhi seekh loh…happy or sad same expression”. While the actress was even schooled to take fashion cues from her contemporary friend Sara Ali Khan who often leaves her fans and netizens impressed with her appearances.