इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2023 02:49:32      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna led National People’s Power challenges postponement of Local Govt elections in Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna led National People’s Power has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court challenging the postponement of the Local Government elections. The petitioners alleged that deferring the LG polls, which were initially scheduled to be held on 9th March, has violated the fundamental rights of the people. Opposition parties had been holding protests against the government’s decision to postpone the elections. Supreme Court had directed Ministry of Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana to release the finances for the Local Government Elections.

The court directive had also instructed the Election Commission to conduct the Local Government Polls as soon as possible. The main Parliamentary opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya has said that the party is considering legal action against the relevant authorities who act in violation of the interim order given by the Supreme Court. The local government elections were postponed to the 25th of April after the Sri Lanka President had said that the Election Commission was not unanimous regarding the holding of the elections. The polls to elect councillors to 340 local councils for a four-year term have been postponed since March last year due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart