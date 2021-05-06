Janata Curfew extended till May 15th in Madhya Pradesh

AMN

Janata Curfew has been extended till May 15th in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing people of the state virtually, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the state will follow strict Janata Curfew till May 15th to break the chain of transmission of Corona.

During a virtual address, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the ‘Corona curfew’ is enforced without any laxity. He said that state was seventh in terms of transmission till April 21 and we have brought it down to the fourteenth place with public support.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people, elected representatives, volunteers and civil society organisations who are extending support to the government for Janata Curfew. The Chief Minister requested to halt all activities, defer weddings till May 15th. He stressed upon the need for strict adherence to Janata curfew.