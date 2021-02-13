Jamui civil surgeon, 3 doctors suspended for Covid testing fraud in Bihar

AMN
Four doctors including a civil surgeon of Jamui district of Bihar were suspended, after they were found guilty in the Covid-19 testing fraud.
Health Minister Minister Mangal Pandey said three contract employees have also been suspended. Mr Pandey said altogether 12 teams were formed by the department to investigate the case across the state.
Meanwhile four lakh 69 thousand 659 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the state.
COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 99.15 per cent in Bihar. Two lakh 59 thousand 433 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in state so far.
The number of active cases is continuously declining. Currently, only 690 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals. No positive case has been reported from 27 districts out of 38 of the state.