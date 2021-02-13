Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
13 Feb 2021

Jamui civil surgeon, 3 doctors suspended for Covid testing fraud in Bihar

AMN

Four doctors including a civil surgeon of Jamui district of Bihar were suspended, after they were found guilty in the Covid-19 testing fraud.

Health Minister Minister Mangal Pandey said three contract employees have also been suspended. Mr Pandey said altogether 12 teams were formed by the department to investigate the case across the state.

Meanwhile four lakh 69 thousand 659 health care and frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the state.

COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 99.15 per cent in Bihar. Two lakh 59 thousand 433 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in state so far.

The number of active cases is continuously declining. Currently, only 690 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals. No positive case has been reported from 27 districts out of 38 of the state.

SPORTS

Shooting: Sanjeev Rajput, Elavenil Valarivan dominate selection trials

Harpal Singh Bedi /New Delhi Two-time Olympian Sanjeev Rajput gave another dominating performance as he won ...

Boxing; Mary Kom, Amit to lead Indian challenge at Boxam meet

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg),Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52 ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

