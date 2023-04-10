Jamshedpur: Violence flares up again in parts of city, shops and vehicles torched, RAF takes charge

Violence flares up again in Jamshedpur, shops and vehicles torched, many injured, RAF takes charge.

During the violence in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar, a mob set ablaze two shops and an auto-rickshaw. The entire area has been converted into a police cantonment.

Six people were injured in stone pelting while the violent mob set ablaze two shops and an auto-rickshaw. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Officials said that adequate police force has been deployed in Shastri Nagar under Kadma police station area to maintain law and order.

Earlier on Ram Navami, there was a clash between two groups in Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur. Stone were reported from both sides during the Ram Navami procession. About five people were injured in the arson that took place during this period.

Incidents of violence were reported from Howrah in West Bengal and Sasaram and Nalanda in Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations.