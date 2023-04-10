इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2023 02:05:30      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamshedpur: Violence flares up again in parts of city, shops and vehicles torched, RAF takes charge

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Violence flares up again in Jamshedpur, shops and vehicles torched, many injured, RAF takes charge.

Image
FROM TWITTER

WEB DESK

During the violence in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar, a mob set ablaze two shops and an auto-rickshaw. The entire area has been converted into a police cantonment.

Six people were injured in stone pelting while the violent mob set ablaze two shops and an auto-rickshaw. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Officials said that adequate police force has been deployed in Shastri Nagar under Kadma police station area to maintain law and order.

Earlier on Ram Navami, there was a clash between two groups in Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur. Stone were reported from both sides during the Ram Navami procession. About five people were injured in the arson that took place during this period.
Incidents of violence were reported from Howrah in West Bengal and Sasaram and Nalanda in Bihar during Ram Navami celebrations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کہا بھارت میں پروجیکٹ ٹائیگر کی کامیابی نہ صرف ملک کے لیے بلکہ پوری دنیا کے لیےفخر کی بات ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے شیروں کی تعداد سے متعلق ایک رپورٹ جا ...

امریکہ :ججوں کے متضاد فیصلے کی وجہ سے اسقاطِ حمل ٹیبلٹ کی دستیابی غیر یقینی

اے ایم این / ویب ڈیسک —امریکہ میں اسقاطِ حمل کے لیے دوا کے است ...

صحت سب کے لیے، عالمی ادارہ صحت کی 75 ویں سالگرہ-#WHO

7اپریل آج صحت کا عالمی دن ہے اور اس موقع پر اقوام متحدہ کا عا ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

Supreme Court revokes ban on Malayalam news channel Media One

AMN / WEB DESK The Supreme Court today April 5 directed the renewal of broadcast permission to Media One ch ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart