Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular traffic

AMN

The 270 km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), which connects Kashmir valley with the rest of the country has been closed in the wee hours today for vehicular traffic. Our Jammu Correspondent reports that due to overnight rains, multiple landslides and shooting stones at Mehad, Panthial and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban district have triggered at many places on the National Highway in the Ramban sector.

It is, however, snowing in Banihal and raining incessantly in other parts of Ramban since early morning. About 150 HMVs are stranded on the National Highway in the Ramban sector. Once the shooting stones and rains stop, the restoration work of the National Highway will be started and vehicular movement shall be allowed. Meanwhile, the historic Mughal road, the alternate National Highway connecting the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu region with the Shopian district of Kashmir valley had already been closed in the last week of December last year.