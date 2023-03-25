Jammu & Kashmir: A full-fledged Anti Hijack Drill conducted by NSG at Jammu airport

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, a full-fledged Anti-Hijack Drill was conducted by National Security Guard (NSG) at Jammu airport on 24th of March 2023, Friday with activation of Anti Hijack committee at Air Force Station Jammu.

Our Jammu Correspondent reports that the exercise involved all key stakeholders from Indian Air Force, Airport Authority of India, J&K Govt, J&K Police, CISF, IOC and other key players. The drill involved entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG.

The exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate processes by inter agencies during such crisis. An Air India aircraft which landed at Jammu in the afternoon was utilised for the realistic drill.