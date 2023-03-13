Jammu: Directorate of Tourism Department flags off Trekking expedition & snow skiing in 4 days Mahu Valley winter carnival

AMN

To promote adventure tourism, the Directorate of Tourism Department Jammu flagged off the Trekking expedition and snow skiing as a part of the ongoing four days Mahu Valley winter carnival in Ramban district.

The trekkers including locals and tourists from outside UT of Jammu and Kashmir were flagged off by SDPO Banihal Nisar Khoja from Mahu towards Mori and Trajballan, where skiing was also organised. Apart from Cultural programmes, a wide range of adventure activities like trekking, skiing and night camping were the main attractions today. The event will conclude tomorrow.