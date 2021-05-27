Jammu and Shopian achieve 100% vaccination of all above 45 age group with at least 1st dose of COVID-19

AMN

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, two districts have achieved 100 percent vaccination of all above 45 age group with at least the first dose of COVID-19 inoculation.

The two districts are Jammu and Shopian. The other two districts which are set to achieve this milestone include Samba district in Jammu and Ganderbal district in Kashmir division.

The health care workers besides other front line workers have visited door to door to counsel people about the need of vaccination and their hard work has finally started paying off as infection cases as compared to other districts are very less and there is a significant decrease in fatalities.

The Ganderbal and Samba districts have vaccinated over 99 percent of the population above 45 group and are set to achieve 100 percent target in the coming days. Jammu was the first district to achieve the target of vaccinating the whole population above 45 age.