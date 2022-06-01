FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman teacher shot dead in Kulgam

AMN / WEB DESK

Terrorists reportedly shot dead a woman teacher at Government High School in Gopalpora of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district Tuesday morning. The slain teacher has been identified as Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in Jammu Division.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off by the security forces and a massive manhunt was launched to nab the assailants involved in the terror crime.

In the past three weeks, Kashmir valley has been witnessing a spate of civilian and security personnel killings. The killing of teacher in Kulgam has come just days after terrorists shot dead a TV artist Ambreen Bhat in Budgam district. Earlier this month, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee was shot dead inside his tehsil office by terrorists at Chadoora, Budgam.

Following the incident, protests from various parts of Kashmir have been reported against the gruesome killing of teacher in Kulgam today. Scores of protestors staged massive protests and blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Indra Nagar in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the barbaric terror incident and termed it as the most reprehensible act by terrorists. Mr Sinha expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assured that terrorists and their sympathisers will be given unforgettable response for this dastardly attack.

