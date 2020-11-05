2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
Jamia’s Prof Imran Ali number one scientist of Analytical Chemistry in India

University of Stanford, USA adjudged 12 other JMI researchers shine in global list of top 2 % scientists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prof. Imran Ali of the Department of Chemistry Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been adjudged the number one scientist in India in the field of Analytical Chemistry by a group of scientists from the University of Stanford, USA.

The list has been published in the globally renowned journal PLOS Biology. Prof. Ali is at 24th rank in the world while number one in the country.

PLOS Biology has published the list of 68,80,389 (Sixty Eight Lakh Eighty Thousand Three Hundred Eighty Nine) scientists excelling in different scientific fields in the research paper entitled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators” authored by John P. A. Ioannidis et al.

Apart from Prof. Ali many elite researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia secured top 2% position in the list of 60 lakh plus Global Scientists. Prof. Faizan Ahmad, INSA Senior Scientist at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences has been adjudged as 4th top scientist in the country in the field of Biophysics. Other elite scientists from the university who secured their names in the coveted 2% top scientists list are as follows:

Prof. Mohammad Sami, Centre for Theoretical Physics: All India Rank: 10 in Nuclear & Particle Physics

Prof. Anjan Ananda Sen, Centre for Theoretical Physics: All India Rank: 31 in Nuclear & Particle Physics

Prof. Sharif Ahmad, Department of Chemistry: All India Rank: 1048 in Polymers

Prof. Haseeb Ahsan, Faculty of Dentistry, All India Rank: 377 in Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Prof. Sushant Ghosh, Centre for Theoretical Physics; All India Rank: 782 in Nuclear & Particle Physics

Prof. Tabrez A. Khan, Department of Chemistry; All India Rank: 831 in Environmental Sciences

Dr. Rafiq Ahmad, Ramalingaswami Fellow, Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology; All India Rank: 1182 in Analytical Chemistry

Dr. Atiqur Rahman, Department of Geography, All India Rank: 1219 in Geological & Geomatics Engineering

Dr. Abid Haleem, Department of Mechanical Engineering, All India Rank: 1422 in Business & Management

Dr. Arun Kumar, Department of Physics, All India Rank: 1540 in Energy

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad, Department of Chemistry: All India Rank: 1687 in Materials

Dr. Md. Imtaiyaz Hassan, Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Basic Sciences; All India Rank: 1746 in Biophysics. Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia expressed her happiness and congratulated all the scientists as they brought laurels to the University exactly when it was celebrating 100th years of its foundation. This array of scientists once again proved that JMI is excelling well in both high quality research and teaching, she said.

