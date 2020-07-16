Jamia Xth Results: Girls outshine boys, grab top positions

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) today declared the result of class Xth. 97.16% of students passed the examination in which Girls outshined boys and grabbed top positions.

The result is available online at www.jmicoe.in.

Despite lockdown owing to Pandemic COVID-19, the Office of the Controller of Examination,JMI could manage to process the result timely, keeping the prospects of students of Jamia Schools on top priority.

It underlines the resolve of JMI to cater transparent, efficient, students’ oriented and time bound examination system under the able guidance of Vice- Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar.

Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the successful students and wished them bright future and hoped that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation building and bring laurels to the Institution.

She also appreciated the CoE & his office staff in timely declaration of result.

A total of 633 students – 324 girls and 309 boys – appeared and passed class Xth examination with pass percentage of 98.15% and 96.12% respectively (Cumulative pass percentage is 97.16%) A total of 453 students secured above 75% marks in three Jamia Schools- Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School (JGSSS), Jamia Senior Secondary School (JSSS) and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School (SAHSSS).

Ms. Ainnie Ali (JSSS) topped the Jamia Schools with 99.43%, Ms. Zulekha Akhter (JGSSS) secured the second position with 98.71% and Ms. Rabab Zehra (JGSSS) secured third position with 98.43%.

The Controller of Examinations, Dr. Nazim Husain Jafri acknowledged his appreciation for the team of dedicated staff of the Controller’s office and all time support by the Dean, Faculty of Education for his untiring efforts. He congratulated the School principals & staff for their efforts in timely conduct of examinations, evaluation of copies and efficient teaching leading to good and timely declaration of result. The result of class X and XII (Private) will be declared on 17th July,2020.