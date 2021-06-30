Jamia student gets prestigious ‘The Diana Award 2021’ for Covid-19 Innovation

AMN / NEW DELHI

Kaif Ali, a 4th year student of the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch), Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has been awarded the prestigious The Diana Award 2021 for his exceptional contribution in changing the world with his Covid – 19 innovation— ‘Covid-19 Innovation Space Era’.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex. It is one of the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated Kaif for the achievement and said that the university is proud of him. The innovation is according to the need of the hour and it also shows that in today’s competitive world one has to think out of the box get noticed, Prof. Akhtar said.

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage, Kaif began to research how architecture could help prevent the spread of disease. He designed a prefabricated sustainable shelter that would not only help reduce transmission of the virus but could also house refugees worldwide in the future.

According to Kaif his design is now being implemented in Lagos, Nigeria, appreciated by the Government of India, the Commonwealth of Nations, and the United Nations under the top 11 emerging Innovation start-ups solving climate action.

Kaif hopes to use architecture to build a better world and motivate his fellow young generation towards sustainable development goals of the United Nation.