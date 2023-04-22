इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2023 12:32:23      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamal Hossain chips his way to the title, breaks four-year victory-drought

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (33-36-69-70) chipped his way to a gritty final round performance of two-under 70 to break his four-year long victory-drought at the Rs One Crore Ahmedabad Open at the Glade One Golf Resort & Club here on Saturday.

Jamal, lying overnight third, one shot off the lead, emerged triumphant in round four as he totaled eight-under 208 for the week thus securing his fourth PGTI title which was also his first win on the tour since 2019. His victory pushed him up 16 spots from 21st to fifth place in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings. The Dhaka lad had also posted a tied fourth finish at Chandigarh last week after leading early in the final round.

Delhi’s Rashid Khan (34-35-68-72), the round three joint leader, finished runner-up at seven-under 209 following his fourth round of 72.Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul (33-35-69-73), the round three co-leader, claimed third place at six-under 210 after shooting a 73 on day four.

Eighteen-year-old rookie Shaurya Binu (72) of Bengaluru took tied fourth place at five-under 211 along with Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa, who shot the day’s best score of 68 and Delhi’s Kapil Kumar (71).

The first two rounds of the tournament comprised nine holes each. The third and fourth rounds comprised 18 holes each. The tournament was played over a total of 54 holes. The par for the course in the third and fourth rounds was 72. The 9-hole course was played twice in rounds three and four with different pin positions.

The 38-year-old Jamal Hossain began the day with a bogey on the first but immediately made up for it with a chip-in for eagle from 30 yards on the second. Jamal then landed his chips within a foot on the fifth and 11th for tap-in birdies on both holes.

Hossain’s bogeys on the 13th and 17th couldn’t stop his march to the title as he landed his approach within four feet for another birdie on the 15th and made a crucial two-putt for par on the 18th to pocket the top prize of Rs. 15 lakh.

Jamal has the distinction of being the first player to win on the PGTI as an amateur when he bagged the Bangladesh Open back in 2009. Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh later joined this list.

“I played my wedges and chip shots to perfection today. After a bad start, the eagle on the second gave me a lot of confidence. I then just focused on keeping it in play” he said adding “There was some pressure on me going into the last hole when Rashid got within one shot of me. However, I had clarity in my thought-process while teeing it up on the last hole. I knew finding the green in two shots and making par with a two-putt could be good enough to win. I executed that plan well.”

Two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan, a major contender for most of the final round, mixed three birdies and three bogeys on Saturday. Rashid made par on the last hole thus missing the opportunity of taking the match into a playoff.      

Among the local professionals, Varun Parikh finished tied 16th at even-par 216 while Anshul Patel was tied 28th at three-over 219.

Noida-based 15-year-old Aarav D Shah of Australia won the prize for the best performing amateur as he ended the week in tied 22nd place at a total of two-over 218.

As the PGTI heads into its mid-season break, Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow continues to lead the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings with season’s earnings of Rs. 52,52,650.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کی مبارکباد دی ہے۔

صدرجمہوریہ، نائب صدرجمہوریہ اور وزیراعظم نے عیدالفطر کیمبا ...

فرانسیسی مسلمانوں میں تصوف کا خاص ذوق پایا جاتا ہے : پروفیسر اقتدار محمد خان

موجودہ مغرب میں فرانس تصوف کا اہم مرکز/پروفیسر الیگزینڈر پاپ ...

کا امتحان اردو میں بھی لیا جائے گا۔ CAPF

AMN مسلح افواج میں شامل ہونے والے اردو میڈیم طلباء کے لیے ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

@Powered By: Logicsart