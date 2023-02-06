Jamaat expresses concern over massive cut in budgetary allocations for minorities

AMN / NEW DELHI

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has expressed deep concern over massive cut in budgetary allocations for minorities. It also voiced concern on corporate governance, tussle between governors and state govts

Expressing serious concern over huge cut in budgetary allocations for minorities and reducing fertilizer and petroleum subsidies, India’s premier Muslim body Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has said that the union budget 2023 appears to serve the interests of the corporates.

At a press briefing JIH Vice-President Prof. Mohammed Salim Engineer said that reducing budget allocation for minorities from Rs. 5,000 crores to Rs. 3,000 crores indicated that it was not in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas.”

A cut in subsidy on fertilizer would result in a rise in the cost of foodgrain production and a cut in petroleum subsidy would cause a further rise in inflation, both affecting the poor people forming the majority of the Indian population.

Stating that allocation for health and education in the budget for the current fiscal was merely 2.1 percent and 2.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Prof Salim demanded that it be raised to at least 3 percent and 6 percent of GDP, respectively.



Expresses concern over corporate governance

JIH also expressed serious concern over the manner in which corporate governance in India has taken a severe beating in the last few days.

Without naming Adani Enterprises, the JIH leader said that a prominent business house lost more than $100 billion in market value at the mere publishing of an evaluation report by a foreign research firm. Investors, he said, lost more than one lakh crore in 10 firms owned by the corporate house. Prof. Salim demanded that the government should clarify and explain its position on the issue.

Appointment of Judges in higher judiciary