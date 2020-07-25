COVID-19 India: Highest ever recoveries recorded in a single day
Flood situation aggravates in many parts of Bangladesh
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Sonu Sood launches app to help migrants find jobs
COVID-19: Bihar reports 1,625 cases, taking tally to 31,691
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jul 2020 09:38:39      انڈین آواز

Jamaat-e-Islami urges Govt to facilitate smooth observance of Eid al Adha ﻿

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI


India’s prominent Muslim body, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) today called on Union and state governments to facilitate smooth observance of Eid al Adha.


At a “virtual” press conference, JIH Vice President Muhammad Salim Engineer said: “we have written to the Principal Secretaries of all States and Union Territories of India for ensuring a smooth observance of the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha amid the Coronavirus pandemic.


Jamaat has made it clear that the ‘qurbani’ (animal-sacrifice) is the most important worship on Eid al Adha days and there can be no replacement or alternative for that act of worship. The Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has also issued guidelines to the Muslim community and it has been emphasized that health and hygiene norms must be followed for the sacrifice.

Regarding the offering of Eid namaz (prayer), all norms of social distancing shall be followed, there will be multiple ‘jamaats’ (prayer-sessions) to reduce the size of the congregation, children and the elderly will not be allowed to join the Eid prayer and the customary intermingling and proximity for Eid greetings will be avoided. We demand that the State and Central governments should offer all possible concessions to Muslims and provide security and protection against mischievous and anti-social elements.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

“Mental toughness will be crucial in the Olympics” Hockey coaches

FILE PHOTO Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Describing the Olympics as the toughest competition in the spor ...

Chance for Indian hockey to regain glory at Tokyo Olympics: Harbinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Thrice hockey Olympic medallist,- a Gold and two-bronze- Harbinder Singh on F ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!