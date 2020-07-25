Jamaat-e-Islami urges Govt to facilitate smooth observance of Eid al Adha ﻿

AMN / NEW DELHI



India’s prominent Muslim body, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) today called on Union and state governments to facilitate smooth observance of Eid al Adha.



At a “virtual” press conference, JIH Vice President Muhammad Salim Engineer said: “we have written to the Principal Secretaries of all States and Union Territories of India for ensuring a smooth observance of the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha amid the Coronavirus pandemic.



Jamaat has made it clear that the ‘qurbani’ (animal-sacrifice) is the most important worship on Eid al Adha days and there can be no replacement or alternative for that act of worship. The Shariah Council of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has also issued guidelines to the Muslim community and it has been emphasized that health and hygiene norms must be followed for the sacrifice.

Regarding the offering of Eid namaz (prayer), all norms of social distancing shall be followed, there will be multiple ‘jamaats’ (prayer-sessions) to reduce the size of the congregation, children and the elderly will not be allowed to join the Eid prayer and the customary intermingling and proximity for Eid greetings will be avoided. We demand that the State and Central governments should offer all possible concessions to Muslims and provide security and protection against mischievous and anti-social elements.”