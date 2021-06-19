Jamaat-e-Islami urges Delhi CM to open places of worship

AMN / New Delhi

President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Syed Sadatullah Husaini has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to open the places of worship for believers.

In a statement to the media, the JIH President said: “We have written a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister asking him to open the places of worship for worshippers. We urged him to allow worshippers to start visiting places of worship. Of course, the devotees / worshippers should be permitted to do so subject to strict adherence of implementing the SOPs, social distancing and health-hygiene norms. We hope a formal communique in this regards is issued after due deliberation and consultation with the concerned religious heads and management/boards of the trusts running the religious places.”

He added, “as far as opening up mosques is concerned, we will appeal to the Muslim community to observe social distancing protocols, wearing of masks etc.”