Jamaat-e-Islami launches ‘Zakat Center India’ for poverty free self-reliant Muslim Ummah’

New Delhi, 26 March : Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) President Mr. Syed Sadatullah Husaini has launched a charitable body, Zakat Center India (ZCI).

At an event held at the JIH Headquarters, the JIH President has asserted that Zakat, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is not only an act of worship but also an instrument of self-purification. He underlined that the Muslim Ummah needed more awareness and sensitisation regarding the zakat’s collective system of collection and disbursal.

On this occasion, the JIH President has inaugurated ZCI’s website www.zakatcenterindia.org, giving comprehensive information about the whole system of zakat, which is a religious duty for all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria of wealth to help the needy.

Explaining the objectives, functions and mechanism of the institute, JIH Vice President and ZCI’s chairman Mr. S. Ameenul Hasan stated that the whole system would function with transparency and accountability. He has informed that ZCI’s website has been integrated with the online Payment Gateway process and it has a QR code system for easy payment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohiuddin Ghazi, a trustee of ZCI, threw light on the concept of the zakat system in Islam.

ZCI’s Secretary Mr. Abdul Jabbar Siddiqui said, “apart from helping the needy members of the community, it would be a great source of poverty alleviation in the country. Because, the current poverty index of India is still high and a large number of population are living below the poverty line.” He mentioned five aims and objectives of the Centre, which are: 1. to propagate and make people to understand practice and realize the eternal religious and social benefits of Zakat, when resources flow from rich to poor. 2. To mobilize and manage Zakat and Ushr for the purposeful program for poor and needy as directed by Quran. 3. To grant and provide pension, ration, scholarship stipend, livelihood, medical Aid for the wellbeing of beneficiaries. 4. To open, found, establish, promote and run institutions for the benefit of Zakat Receivers only. 5. To organize research and academic activities for innovative methodology and strategies, which may support the effective funding of Zakat program.”

The ZCI’s website explains all the necessary details related to the subject, including what is Zakat, what is Nisab (means who is eligible to pay zakat and who is eligible to receive it), Zakat calculator, schemes, bank details, etc. Introducing its vision, ZCI’s website says, “Planned, participatory, Shariah, complaint, high-tech efforts, to bring smile on the face of farthest and poorest Muslim families in India.” Website says its mission is “Collective efforts for poverty free self-reliant Ummah”. -PRESS RELEASE-